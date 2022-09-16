United Parcel Service Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on United Parcel Service.

Looking at options history for United Parcel Service UPS we detected 54 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 41 are puts, for a total amount of $2,482,447 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $649,408.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $145.0 to $265.0 for United Parcel Service over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Parcel Service's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Parcel Service's whale trades within a strike price range from $145.0 to $265.0 in the last 30 days.

United Parcel Service Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $170.00 $192.9K 0 60 UPS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $195.00 $145.7K 242 59 UPS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $175.00 $77.4K 407 101 UPS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $175.00 $70.5K 801 891 UPS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $175.00 $64.5K 1.9K 435

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $170.00 $192.9K 0 60 UPS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $195.00 $145.7K 242 59 UPS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $175.00 $77.4K 407 101 UPS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $175.00 $70.5K 801 891 UPS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $175.00 $64.5K 1.9K 435

Where Is United Parcel Service Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,759,081, the price of UPS is down -4.7% at $176.31.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 39 days.

What The Experts Say On United Parcel Service:

Evercore ISI Group downgraded its action to In-Line with a price target of $214

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for United Parcel Service, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.