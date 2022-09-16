What Are Whales Doing With Medtronic

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Medtronic.

Looking at options history for Medtronic MDT we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $424,990 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $232,480.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $100.0 for Medtronic over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Medtronic options trades today is 791.38 with a total volume of 2,223.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Medtronic's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

Medtronic Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDT PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $75.00 $127.1K 6 620 MDT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $60.00 $95.7K 51 30 MDT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $87.50 $94.3K 126 132 MDT PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $90.00 $92.6K 478 323 MDT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $80.00 $53.7K 4.0K 250

Where Is Medtronic Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,245,791, the price of MDT is down -0.36% at $90.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 67 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

