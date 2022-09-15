Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Chesapeake Energy CHK.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CHK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 options trades for Chesapeake Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $32,925, and 15, calls, for a total amount of $787,274..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $110.0 for Chesapeake Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Chesapeake Energy options trades today is 1111.0 with a total volume of 5,177.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Chesapeake Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $110.0 over the last 30 days.

Chesapeake Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CHK CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $105.00 $125.0K 1.5K 250 CHK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $105.00 $78.3K 1.5K 1.0K CHK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $105.00 $72.0K 1.5K 500 CHK CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $95.00 $64.0K 769 89 CHK CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $105.00 $55.6K 1.5K 911

Where Is Chesapeake Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,808,025, the price of CHK is down -0.93% at $103.59.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

What The Experts Say On Chesapeake Energy:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Chesapeake Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $117.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

