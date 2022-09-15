Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on UnitedHealth Group UNH.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UNH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for UnitedHealth Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 77%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $180,038, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $745,827.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $350.0 to $620.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for UnitedHealth Group options trades today is 498.6 with a total volume of 3,455.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for UnitedHealth Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $350.0 to $620.0 over the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/14/22 $550.00 $202.5K 154 367 UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $560.00 $75.2K 2.5K 231 UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $510.00 $63.7K 900 385 UNH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $510.00 $62.9K 115 92 UNH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $510.00 $59.4K 900 305

Where Is UnitedHealth Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,843,196, the price of UNH is up 3.12% at $525.7.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

What The Experts Say On UnitedHealth Group:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $569.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

