A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on RH.

Looking at options history for RH RH we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $486,650 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $165,050.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $250.0 to $440.0 for RH over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for RH's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of RH's whale trades within a strike price range from $250.0 to $440.0 in the last 30 days.

RH Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $440.00 $182.7K 610 10 RH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $250.00 $103.2K 348 161 RH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $250.00 $79.8K 471 33 RH PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $250.00 $37.9K 348 72 RH CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $300.00 $37.9K 421 34

Where Is RH Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 528,056, the price of RH is down -0.89% at $260.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

What The Experts Say On RH:

Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $315.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $325.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $325.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $375.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $328.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

