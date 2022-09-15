A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Bank of America.

Looking at options history for Bank of America BAC we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $237,590 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $443,657.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $32.0 to $65.0 for Bank of America over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Bank of America options trades today is 9885.5 with a total volume of 15,085.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Bank of America's big money trades within a strike price range of $32.0 to $65.0 over the last 30 days.

Bank of America Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $34.00 $148.9K 25.0K 7.5K BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $32.00 $121.5K 9.2K 503 BAC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $35.00 $56.4K 49.5K 981 BAC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $55.1K 129 18 BAC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $44.00 $38.4K 16 39

Where Is Bank of America Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 13,701,003, the price of BAC is up 1.2% at $34.27.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 32 days.

What The Experts Say On Bank of America:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Bank of America, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

