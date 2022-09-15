A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Mastercard.

Looking at options history for Mastercard MA we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $705,138 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $91,710.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $350.0 for Mastercard over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Mastercard options trades today is 735.75 with a total volume of 5,538.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Mastercard's big money trades within a strike price range of $300.0 to $350.0 over the last 30 days.

Mastercard Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MA PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $300.00 $116.2K 1.1K 907 MA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $300.00 $115.1K 1.1K 1.4K MA PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $300.00 $112.5K 1.1K 503 MA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $300.00 $112.5K 1.1K 253 MA PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $300.00 $111.2K 1.1K 503

Where Is Mastercard Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 205,590, the price of MA is down -0.17% at $325.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

