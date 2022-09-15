A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Netflix.

Looking at options history for Netflix NFLX we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 59% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,142,625 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $586,796.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $1300.0 for Netflix over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Netflix's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Netflix's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $1300.0 in the last 30 days.

Netflix Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $1300.00 $638.2K 0 51 NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $230.00 $109.9K 4.1K 1.9K NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $235.00 $101.0K 7.8K 4.1K NFLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $210.00 $97.7K 3.0K 52 NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $237.50 $83.2K 1.3K 2.0K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $1300.00 $638.2K 0 51 NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $230.00 $109.9K 4.1K 1.9K NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $235.00 $101.0K 7.8K 4.1K NFLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $210.00 $97.7K 3.0K 52 NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $237.50 $83.2K 1.3K 2.0K

Where Is Netflix Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,790,218, the price of NFLX is up 6.1% at $237.8.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 33 days.

What The Experts Say On Netflix:

Macquarie upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $230

CFRA downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $238

Evercore ISI Group upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $300

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Netflix, which currently sits at a price target of $230.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Netflix, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.