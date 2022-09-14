A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on SoFi Technologies.

Looking at options history for SoFi Technologies SOFI we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 10% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 90% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $164,370 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $198,286.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1.0 to $15.0 for SoFi Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SoFi Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SoFi Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $1.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

SoFi Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $10.00 $54.7K 120 135 SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $7.00 $47.6K 3.8K 405 SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $7.50 $45.1K 30.7K 1.6K SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $6.00 $40.5K 16.2K 1.4K SOFI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/15/23 $1.00 $39.0K 101 78

Where Is SoFi Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 45,440,090, the price of SOFI is up 3.68% at $6.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

