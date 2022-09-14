Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on SolarEdge Technologies SEDG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SEDG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for SolarEdge Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 18% bullish and 81%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $57,400, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $578,703.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $320.0 for SolarEdge Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SolarEdge Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SolarEdge Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $320.0 in the last 30 days.

SolarEdge Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SEDG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $320.00 $130.7K 1.1K 661 SEDG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $320.00 $116.0K 1.1K 304 SEDG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $320.00 $112.5K 282 108 SEDG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $310.00 $55.2K 173 27 SEDG CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $320.00 $46.2K 1.1K 476

Where Is SolarEdge Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 450,619, the price of SEDG is up 2.65% at $321.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On SolarEdge Technologies:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on SolarEdge Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $352.

