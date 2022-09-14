A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Warner Bros.Discovery.

Looking at options history for Warner Bros.Discovery WBD we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $1,139,994 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $370,666.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $17.5 for Warner Bros.Discovery over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Warner Bros.Discovery options trades today is 23237.43 with a total volume of 30,842.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Warner Bros.Discovery's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $17.5 over the last 30 days.

Warner Bros.Discovery Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WBD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $12.50 $640.0K 2.2K 2.0K WBD PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $12.50 $406.7K 72.9K 6.2K WBD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $12.50 $147.2K 3.0K 961 WBD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $17.50 $60.3K 19.8K 6.1K WBD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $17.50 $58.6K 19.8K 9.0K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WBD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $12.50 $640.0K 2.2K 2.0K WBD PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $12.50 $406.7K 72.9K 6.2K WBD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $12.50 $147.2K 3.0K 961 WBD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $17.50 $60.3K 19.8K 6.1K WBD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $17.50 $58.6K 19.8K 9.0K

Where Is Warner Bros.Discovery Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 14,837,911, the price of WBD is down -2.86% at $12.58.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On Warner Bros.Discovery:

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Warner Bros.Discovery, which currently sits at a price target of $15.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Warner Bros.Discovery, which currently sits at a price target of $21.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Warner Bros.Discovery, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.