A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Coca-Cola.

Looking at options history for Coca-Cola KO we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 100% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $337,305 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $237,150.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $90.0 for Coca-Cola over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Coca-Cola's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Coca-Cola's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Coca-Cola Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KO CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/28/22 $64.00 $122.5K 15 2.5K KO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $65.00 $89.6K 3.2K 331 KO PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $65.00 $83.1K 2.5K 235 KO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $90.00 $59.5K 1 20 KO CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $60.00 $55.6K 22.1K 200

Where Is Coca-Cola Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,221,472, the price of KO is up 0.5% at $60.77.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

What The Experts Say On Coca-Cola:

HSBC has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Coca-Cola, which currently sits at a price target of $76.

