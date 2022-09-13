A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Petrobras Brasileiro.

Looking at options history for Petrobras Brasileiro PBR we detected 42 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 29 are puts, for a total amount of $1,726,521 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $780,821.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $6.0 to $20.0 for Petrobras Brasileiro over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Petrobras Brasileiro options trades today is 24685.95 with a total volume of 100,354.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Petrobras Brasileiro's big money trades within a strike price range of $6.0 to $20.0 over the last 30 days.

Petrobras Brasileiro Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PBR CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $20.00 $225.0K 75.0K 15.0K PBR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $13.00 $148.8K 38.0K 10.8K PBR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $12.00 $120.0K 102.0K 719 PBR PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $13.00 $106.6K 38.0K 7.1K PBR PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $13.00 $90.0K 38.0K 8.1K

Where Is Petrobras Brasileiro Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 27,948,233, the price of PBR is down -4.96% at $13.21.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

