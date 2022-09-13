This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ELAN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $14.00 $155.0K 0 17.0K AVTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $25.00 $70.6K 10.0K 1.0K BMY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/23/22 $74.00 $136.2K 1.1K 761 DXCM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $80.00 $100.0K 881 563 BIIB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/07/22 $180.00 $37.2K 29 145 ALT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $19.00 $26.9K 6.4K 133 GERN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $2.50 $28.5K 7.7K 131 NVAX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $36.00 $26.5K 207 103 SGEN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $160.00 $28.0K 375 61 MRNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $120.00 $45.4K 298 49

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding ELAN ELAN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 220 day(s) on April 21, 2023. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $155.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17004 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVTR AVTR, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 941 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.6K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 10005 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1059 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMY BMY, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on September 23, 2022. Parties traded 600 contract(s) at a $74.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $136.2K, with a price of $229.0 per contract. There were 1192 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 761 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DXCM DXCM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 38 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 513 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 50 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.0K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 881 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 563 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIIB BIIB, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on October 7, 2022. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 29 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 145 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ALT ALT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 71 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 6434 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 133 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GERN GERN, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 129 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 285 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 7782 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 131 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVAX NVAX, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 207 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SGEN SGEN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 38 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 375 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 61 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRNA MRNA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 493 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.4K, with a price of $4540.0 per contract. There were 298 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 49 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.