A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Dow.

Looking at options history for Dow DOW we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $434,052 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $187,535.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $47.5 to $65.0 for Dow over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dow's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dow's whale activity within a strike price range from $47.5 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Dow Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $51.00 $94.6K 3.6K 1.1K DOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $50.00 $43.5K 2.4K 404 DOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $50.00 $41.2K 853 75 DOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $33.6K 2.2K 21 DOW PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $65.00 $33.4K 2.2K 106

Where Is Dow Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,742,009, the price of DOW is down -4.42% at $48.68.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

