A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Goldman Sachs Group.

Looking at options history for Goldman Sachs Group GS we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $564,903 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $473,635.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $270.0 to $400.0 for Goldman Sachs Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Goldman Sachs Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Goldman Sachs Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $270.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $290.00 $176.8K 679 0 GS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $400.00 $137.8K 1.7K 20 GS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $270.00 $129.2K 1.3K 210 GS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $350.00 $93.0K 1.1K 61 GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $290.00 $85.7K 679 40

Where Is Goldman Sachs Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 583,374, the price of GS is down -3.19% at $331.64.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 31 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

