A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on HCA Healthcare.

Looking at options history for HCA Healthcare HCA we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $222,442 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $968,536.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $155.0 to $260.0 for HCA Healthcare over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for HCA Healthcare options trades today is 141.0 with a total volume of 1,344.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for HCA Healthcare's big money trades within a strike price range of $155.0 to $260.0 over the last 30 days.

HCA Healthcare Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HCA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $220.00 $407.9K 126 100 HCA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $220.00 $167.2K 294 142 HCA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $250.00 $83.5K 6 29 HCA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $230.00 $68.7K 8 18 HCA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $195.00 $67.8K 13 20

Where Is HCA Healthcare Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,002,136, the price of HCA is up 0.67% at $221.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 39 days.

What The Experts Say On HCA Healthcare:

SVB Leerink has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on HCA Healthcare, which currently sits at a price target of $259.

