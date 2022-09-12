A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Johnson & Johnson.

Looking at options history for Johnson & Johnson JNJ we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $851,114 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $166,256.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $135.0 to $220.0 for Johnson & Johnson over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Johnson & Johnson options trades today is 3757.58 with a total volume of 4,835.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Johnson & Johnson's big money trades within a strike price range of $135.0 to $220.0 over the last 30 days.

Johnson & Johnson Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JNJ PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $155.00 $487.5K 23.5K 2.5K JNJ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $185.00 $136.3K 261 71 JNJ PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $135.00 $79.5K 461 150 JNJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $195.00 $60.2K 512 104 JNJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $165.00 $53.0K 3.6K 243

Where Is Johnson & Johnson Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,754,399, the price of JNJ is up 0.05% at $165.8.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

What The Experts Say On Johnson & Johnson:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Johnson & Johnson, which currently sits at a price target of $173.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

