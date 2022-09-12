This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $305.00 $31.5K 11.4K 84.4K SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $87.50 $43.9K 18.4K 13.0K BABA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $94.00 $26.1K 2.2K 6.0K TGT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $170.00 $44.6K 3.8K 240 ABNB CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $120.00 $68.3K 1.1K 238 RH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/17/23 $210.00 $280.2K 43 226 BBBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/07/22 $13.50 $106.0K 106 200 JD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $52.50 $51.3K 1.9K 191 XPEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $15.00 $29.5K 496 157 AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $150.00 $29.7K 40.2K 111

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 55 contract(s) at a $305.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 11484 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 84493 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX SBUX, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $87.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.9K, with a price of $293.0 per contract. There were 18452 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13021 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $94.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $261.0 per contract. There were 2229 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6096 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TGT TGT, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 47 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.6K, with a price of $950.0 per contract. There were 3859 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 240 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB ABNB, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 47 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.3K, with a price of $1455.0 per contract. There were 1143 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 238 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RH RH, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 158 day(s) on February 17, 2023. Parties traded 226 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $280.2K, with a price of $1240.0 per contract. There were 43 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 226 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBBY BBBY, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on October 7, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $13.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.0K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 106 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD JD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 130 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 171 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.3K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 1913 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 191 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV XPEV, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 110 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $269.0 per contract. There were 496 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 157 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 494 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $1981.0 per contract. There were 40239 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 111 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.