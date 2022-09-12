A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Apple.

Looking at options history for Apple AAPL we detected 210 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 42 are puts, for a total amount of $3,800,750 and 168, calls, for a total amount of $24,950,287.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $185.0 for Apple over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Apple options trades today is 22791.62 with a total volume of 3,837,924.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Apple's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $185.0 over the last 30 days.

Apple Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $145.00 $421.8K 28.5K 2.3K AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $60.00 $307.0K 229 0 AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $170.00 $261.5K 29.5K 1.9K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $160.00 $168.4K 82.9K 56.4K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $162.50 $159.2K 22.5K 81.8K

Where Is Apple Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 48,762,169, the price of AAPL is up 3.1% at $162.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

What The Experts Say On Apple:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $185.

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $220.

Credit Suisse upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $201

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Apple, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.