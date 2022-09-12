During Monday's session, 38 stocks hit new 52-week lows.
Areas of Significance In Today's 52-Week Lows:
- Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- Mobilicom MOB was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- Akari Therapeutics AKTX shares traded down 25.01% to reach its 52-week low, making it the biggest loser.
- Territorial Bancorp TBNK shares actually gained 0.69%, rebounding after it reached its 52-week low.
The following stocks set new 52-week lows on Monday:
- Charge Enterprises CRGE shares set a new yearly low of $2.08 this morning. The stock was down 4.11% on the session.
- Skillsoft SKIL shares moved up 4.2% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.18, drifting up 4.2%.
- Willdan Group WLDN stock set a new 52-week low of $19.88 on Monday, moving down 2.22%.
- Jianzhi Education Tech JZ shares made a new 52-week low of $3.54 on Monday. The stock was down 5.43% for the day.
- Territorial Bancorp TBNK shares were down 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.12.
- Pardes Biosciences PRDS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.57 and moving down 1.01%.
- Allot ALLT shares were down 3.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.26.
- Starbox Group Hldgs STBX shares were down 0.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.25.
- Addentax Group ATXG shares were down 10.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.13.
- Nogin NOGN stock hit $1.36 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.69%.
- Westwood Holdings Gr WHG shares were down 2.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.16.
- Rekor Systems REKR shares moved down 3.02% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.12, drifting down 3.02%.
- Mawson Infra Gr MIGI stock drifted up 2.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.66.
- Ambrx Biopharma AMAM shares fell to $1.22 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.09%.
- Ventoux CCM Acquisition VTAQ stock drifted down 7.86% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.65.
- Akari Therapeutics AKTX stock hit a yearly low of $0.72. The stock was down 25.01% for the day.
- Yoshiharu Global YOSH shares made a new 52-week low of $3.10 on Monday. The stock was down 24.99% for the day.
- FingerMotion FNGR shares set a new 52-week low of $0.70. The stock traded down 4.46%.
- Cabaletta Bio CABA stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.80. The stock was down 4.43% on the session.
- VIQ Solutions VQS stock hit $0.74 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.93%.
- GSE Systems GVP stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.03. The stock was up 0.93% on the session.
- NexImmune NEXI stock set a new 52-week low of $0.92 on Monday, moving down 6.92%.
- Kuke Music Holding KUKE stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.66. Shares traded down 3.48%.
- Aspen Gr ASPU stock hit $0.69 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.67%.
- cbdMD YCBD shares moved down 1.45% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.28, drifting down 1.45%.
- Biophytis BPTS shares were up 0.92% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.74.
- Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 10.43%.
- JX Luxventure LLL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 8.75%.
- Jeffs Brands JFBR stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.30. The stock was down 7.34% on the session.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals GLMD shares were down 3.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.37.
