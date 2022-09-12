ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 12, 2022 1:58 PM | 4 min read
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

 

During Monday's session, 38 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Areas of Significance In Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • Mobilicom MOB was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • Akari Therapeutics AKTX shares traded down 25.01% to reach its 52-week low, making it the biggest loser.
  • Territorial Bancorp TBNK shares actually gained 0.69%, rebounding after it reached its 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows on Monday:

  • Charge Enterprises CRGE shares set a new yearly low of $2.08 this morning. The stock was down 4.11% on the session.
  • Skillsoft SKIL shares moved up 4.2% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.18, drifting up 4.2%.
  • Willdan Group WLDN stock set a new 52-week low of $19.88 on Monday, moving down 2.22%.
  • Jianzhi Education Tech JZ shares made a new 52-week low of $3.54 on Monday. The stock was down 5.43% for the day.
  • Territorial Bancorp TBNK shares were down 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.12.
  • Pardes Biosciences PRDS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.57 and moving down 1.01%.
  • Allot ALLT shares were down 3.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.26.
  • Starbox Group Hldgs STBX shares were down 0.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.25.
  • Addentax Group ATXG shares were down 10.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.13.
  • Nogin NOGN stock hit $1.36 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.69%.
  • Westwood Holdings Gr WHG shares were down 2.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.16.
  • Rekor Systems REKR shares moved down 3.02% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.12, drifting down 3.02%.
  • Mawson Infra Gr MIGI stock drifted up 2.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.66.
  • Ambrx Biopharma AMAM shares fell to $1.22 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.09%.
  • Ventoux CCM Acquisition VTAQ stock drifted down 7.86% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.65.
  • Akari Therapeutics AKTX stock hit a yearly low of $0.72. The stock was down 25.01% for the day.
  • Yoshiharu Global YOSH shares made a new 52-week low of $3.10 on Monday. The stock was down 24.99% for the day.
  • FingerMotion FNGR shares set a new 52-week low of $0.70. The stock traded down 4.46%.
  • Cabaletta Bio CABA stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.80. The stock was down 4.43% on the session.
  • VIQ Solutions VQS stock hit $0.74 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.93%.
  • GSE Systems GVP stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.03. The stock was up 0.93% on the session.
  • NexImmune NEXI stock set a new 52-week low of $0.92 on Monday, moving down 6.92%.
  • Kuke Music Holding KUKE stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.66. Shares traded down 3.48%.
  • Aspen Gr ASPU stock hit $0.69 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.67%.
  • cbdMD YCBD shares moved down 1.45% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.28, drifting down 1.45%.
  • Biophytis BPTS shares were up 0.92% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.74.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 10.43%.
  • JX Luxventure LLL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 8.75%.
  • Jeffs Brands JFBR stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.30. The stock was down 7.34% on the session.
  • Galmed Pharmaceuticals GLMD shares were down 3.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.37.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-ftwOptions