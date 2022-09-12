During Monday's session, 38 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Areas of Significance In Today's 52-Week Lows:

Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Mobilicom MOB was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Akari Therapeutics AKTX shares traded down 25.01% to reach its 52-week low, making it the biggest loser.

shares traded down 25.01% to reach its 52-week low, making it the biggest loser. Territorial Bancorp TBNK shares actually gained 0.69%, rebounding after it reached its 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows on Monday:

Charge Enterprises CRGE shares set a new yearly low of $2.08 this morning. The stock was down 4.11% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.08 this morning. The stock was down 4.11% on the session. Skillsoft SKIL shares moved up 4.2% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.18, drifting up 4.2%.

shares moved up 4.2% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.18, drifting up 4.2%. Willdan Group WLDN stock set a new 52-week low of $19.88 on Monday, moving down 2.22%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $19.88 on Monday, moving down 2.22%. Jianzhi Education Tech JZ shares made a new 52-week low of $3.54 on Monday. The stock was down 5.43% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.54 on Monday. The stock was down 5.43% for the day. Territorial Bancorp TBNK shares were down 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.12.

shares were down 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.12. Pardes Biosciences PRDS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.57 and moving down 1.01%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.57 and moving down 1.01%. Allot ALLT shares were down 3.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.26.

shares were down 3.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.26. Starbox Group Hldgs STBX shares were down 0.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.25.

shares were down 0.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.25. Addentax Group ATXG shares were down 10.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.13.

shares were down 10.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.13. Nogin NOGN stock hit $1.36 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.69%.

stock hit $1.36 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.69%. Westwood Holdings Gr WHG shares were down 2.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.16.

shares were down 2.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.16. Rekor Systems REKR shares moved down 3.02% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.12, drifting down 3.02%.

shares moved down 3.02% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.12, drifting down 3.02%. Mawson Infra Gr MIGI stock drifted up 2.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.66.

stock drifted up 2.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.66. Ambrx Biopharma AMAM shares fell to $1.22 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.09%.

shares fell to $1.22 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.09%. Ventoux CCM Acquisition VTAQ stock drifted down 7.86% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.65.

stock drifted down 7.86% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.65. Akari Therapeutics AKTX stock hit a yearly low of $0.72. The stock was down 25.01% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.72. The stock was down 25.01% for the day. Yoshiharu Global YOSH shares made a new 52-week low of $3.10 on Monday. The stock was down 24.99% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.10 on Monday. The stock was down 24.99% for the day. FingerMotion FNGR shares set a new 52-week low of $0.70. The stock traded down 4.46%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.70. The stock traded down 4.46%. Cabaletta Bio CABA stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.80. The stock was down 4.43% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.80. The stock was down 4.43% on the session. VIQ Solutions VQS stock hit $0.74 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.93%.

stock hit $0.74 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.93%. GSE Systems GVP stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.03. The stock was up 0.93% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.03. The stock was up 0.93% on the session. NexImmune NEXI stock set a new 52-week low of $0.92 on Monday, moving down 6.92%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.92 on Monday, moving down 6.92%. Kuke Music Holding KUKE stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.66. Shares traded down 3.48%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.66. Shares traded down 3.48%. Aspen Gr ASPU stock hit $0.69 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.67%.

stock hit $0.69 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.67%. cbdMD YCBD shares moved down 1.45% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.28, drifting down 1.45%.

shares moved down 1.45% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.28, drifting down 1.45%. Biophytis BPTS shares were up 0.92% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.74.

shares were up 0.92% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.74. Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 10.43%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 10.43%. JX Luxventure LLL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 8.75%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 8.75%. Jeffs Brands JFBR stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.30. The stock was down 7.34% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.30. The stock was down 7.34% on the session. Galmed Pharmaceuticals GLMD shares were down 3.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.37.

