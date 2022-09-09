A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Mastercard.

Looking at options history for Mastercard MA we detected 38 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $336,711 and 32, calls, for a total amount of $1,512,784.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $205.0 to $430.0 for Mastercard over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Mastercard options trades today is 386.18 with a total volume of 2,293.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Mastercard's big money trades within a strike price range of $205.0 to $430.0 over the last 30 days.

Mastercard Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MA PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $340.00 $123.4K 88 104 MA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $300.00 $74.3K 182 24 MA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $300.00 $74.3K 182 48 MA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $300.00 $74.2K 182 14 MA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $340.00 $70.8K 88 47

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MA PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $340.00 $123.4K 88 104 MA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $300.00 $74.3K 182 24 MA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $300.00 $74.3K 182 48 MA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $300.00 $74.2K 182 14 MA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $340.00 $70.8K 88 47

Where Is Mastercard Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,812,377, the price of MA is up 1.8% at $336.02.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Mastercard, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.