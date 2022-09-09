A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Broadcom.

Looking at options history for Broadcom AVGO we detected 26 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $601,143 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $592,109.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $440.0 to $580.0 for Broadcom over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Broadcom's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Broadcom's whale trades within a strike price range from $440.0 to $580.0 in the last 30 days.

Broadcom Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $500.00 $90.2K 358 80 AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $580.00 $86.9K 1.2K 50 AVGO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $480.00 $65.7K 48 22 AVGO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $520.00 $65.0K 126 46 AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/09/22 $505.00 $65.0K 294 51

Where Is Broadcom Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,197,940, the price of AVGO is up 2.11% at $522.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

What The Experts Say On Broadcom:

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $630.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $700.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $650.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

