Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on First Solar FSLR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FSLR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 uncommon options trades for First Solar.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $432,188, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $540,836.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $118.0 to $180.0 for First Solar over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for First Solar's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of First Solar's whale trades within a strike price range from $118.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

First Solar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $130.00 $212.5K 3.1K 347 FSLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $180.00 $67.2K 135 70 FSLR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $135.00 $60.4K 96 56 FSLR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $135.00 $55.3K 264 309 FSLR PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $145.00 $50.9K 38 26

Where Is First Solar Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,326,923, the price of FSLR is down -2.04% at $134.73.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

What The Experts Say On First Solar:

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on First Solar, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

Goldman Sachs upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $172

Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on First Solar, which currently sits at a price target of $164.

B of A Securities upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $141

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on First Solar, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

