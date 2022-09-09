Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Veru VERU.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VERU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for Veru.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $27,540, and 14, calls, for a total amount of $892,177..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $28.0 for Veru over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Veru's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Veru's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $28.0 in the last 30 days.

Veru Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VERU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $14.00 $295.7K 15.4K 667 VERU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/07/22 $14.00 $155.1K 372 659 VERU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $12.50 $62.3K 1.0K 199 VERU CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/23/22 $10.00 $41.5K 2.8K 101 VERU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/07/22 $21.00 $40.9K 12 203

Where Is Veru Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,045,798, the price of VERU is up 10.65% at $14.13.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

