Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CMG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 24 uncommon options trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $132,002, and 20 are calls, for a total amount of $909,575.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1470.0 to $2800.0 for Chipotle Mexican Grill over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Chipotle Mexican Grill's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Chipotle Mexican Grill's whale activity within a strike price range from $1470.0 to $2800.0 in the last 30 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $1600.00 $127.9K 300 20 CMG CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $1660.00 $84.3K 23 5 CMG CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $1720.00 $70.0K 21 5 CMG CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $1600.00 $64.6K 300 10 CMG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $2800.00 $56.6K 488 23

Where Is Chipotle Mexican Grill Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 34,677, the price of CMG is up 1.07% at $1725.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 46 days.

What The Experts Say On Chipotle Mexican Grill:

Bernstein downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $2000

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

