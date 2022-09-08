ñol

Caesars Entertainment Whale Trades Spotted

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 8, 2022 5:12 PM | 2 min read
Caesars Entertainment Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Caesars Entertainment CZR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CZR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for Caesars Entertainment.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 26% bullish and 73%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $76,475, and 14, calls, for a total amount of $1,062,258..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $42.0 to $47.0 for Caesars Entertainment over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Caesars Entertainment's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Caesars Entertainment's whale activity within a strike price range from $42.0 to $47.0 in the last 30 days.

Caesars Entertainment Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
CZR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $42.00 $199.8K 553 380
CZR CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/30/22 $45.00 $176.4K 882 563
CZR CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $42.00 $169.9K 553 546
CZR CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $42.00 $85.4K 553 186
CZR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $47.00 $76.4K 349 164

Where Is Caesars Entertainment Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 1,847,885, the price of CZR is up 1.39% at $45.9.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Caesars Entertainment, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

