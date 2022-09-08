A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Bilibili.

Looking at options history for Bilibili BILI we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $490,456 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $169,920.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $19.0 to $55.0 for Bilibili over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bilibili's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bilibili's whale trades within a strike price range from $19.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Bilibili Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BILI PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $20.00 $139.5K 4.4K 768 BILI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $26.00 $104.0K 129 0 BILI CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/09/22 $19.00 $79.9K 6 1.1K BILI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/09/22 $24.00 $69.0K 659 1 BILI PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/30/22 $25.00 $38.5K 135 120

Where Is Bilibili Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 21,648,339, the price of BILI is down -17.23% at $19.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

