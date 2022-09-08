A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Warner Bros.Discovery.

Looking at options history for Warner Bros.Discovery WBD we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $827,365 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $628,650.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $9.5 to $22.5 for Warner Bros.Discovery over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Warner Bros.Discovery's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Warner Bros.Discovery's whale trades within a strike price range from $9.5 to $22.5 in the last 30 days.

Warner Bros.Discovery Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WBD PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $12.50 $525.0K 72.8K 33 WBD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $10.00 $265.0K 3.2K 2.3K WBD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $10.00 $265.0K 3.2K 835 WBD PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/14/22 $9.50 $161.6K 1 12.4K WBD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $22.50 $61.2K 28 140

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WBD PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $12.50 $525.0K 72.8K 33 WBD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $10.00 $265.0K 3.2K 2.3K WBD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $10.00 $265.0K 3.2K 835 WBD PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/14/22 $9.50 $161.6K 1 12.4K WBD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $22.50 $61.2K 28 140

Where Is Warner Bros.Discovery Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 13,704,958, the price of WBD is down -0.12% at $12.66.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

What The Experts Say On Warner Bros.Discovery:

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Warner Bros.Discovery, which currently sits at a price target of $15.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Warner Bros.Discovery, which currently sits at a price target of $21.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Warner Bros.Discovery, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.