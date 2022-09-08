This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $85.00 $90.0K 3.6K 5.5K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $260.00 $46.5K 15.0K 4.2K AVYA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $2.00 $30.0K 10.3K 2.8K MU PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $50.00 $30.1K 10.3K 2.7K ASAN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $20.00 $39.0K 6.1K 2.5K AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $150.00 $135.0K 14.4K 1.3K ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $350.00 $27.6K 723 961 ZS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $150.00 $29.2K 989 689 CRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $135.00 $42.8K 90 675 NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $140.00 $65.4K 2.3K 652

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.0K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 3615 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5545 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 135 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 15005 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4282 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVYA AVYA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 10376 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2882 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 281 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 52 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 10372 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2739 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ASAN ASAN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 6101 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2537 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 43 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $135.0K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 14449 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1343 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ENPH ENPH, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 120 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 723 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 961 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZS ZS, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 19 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $1540.0 per contract. There were 989 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 689 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM CRM, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 190 day(s) on March 17, 2023. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.8K, with a price of $875.0 per contract. There were 90 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 675 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 71 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.4K, with a price of $1310.0 per contract. There were 2302 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 652 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.