A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on United Parcel Service.

Looking at options history for United Parcel Service UPS we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $213,714 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $296,952.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $220.0 for United Parcel Service over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Parcel Service's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Parcel Service's whale activity within a strike price range from $170.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

United Parcel Service Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $220.00 $90.2K 470 32 UPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $220.00 $54.2K 22.9K 422 UPS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $190.00 $50.7K 510 30 UPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $220.00 $48.1K 22.9K 80 UPS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $185.00 $36.4K 1.3K 62

Where Is United Parcel Service Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 844,217, the price of UPS is down -0.47% at $195.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

What The Experts Say On United Parcel Service:

Evercore ISI Group downgraded its action to In-Line with a price target of $214

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

