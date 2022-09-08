Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRWD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,326,975, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $376,835.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $235.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CrowdStrike Holdings options trades today is 693.18 with a total volume of 2,650.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CrowdStrike Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $110.0 to $235.0 over the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $150.00 $984.6K 2.2K 360 CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/09/22 $170.00 $128.0K 1.0K 32 CRWD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $110.00 $66.1K 304 372 CRWD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $175.00 $52.1K 252 11 CRWD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $110.00 $51.9K 304 237

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $150.00 $984.6K 2.2K 360 CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/09/22 $170.00 $128.0K 1.0K 32 CRWD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $110.00 $66.1K 304 372 CRWD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $175.00 $52.1K 252 11 CRWD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $110.00 $51.9K 304 237

Where Is CrowdStrike Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 901,610, the price of CRWD is up 2.5% at $176.26.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

What The Experts Say On CrowdStrike Holdings:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $215.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $230.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $245.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $225.

Stephens & Co. downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $236

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.