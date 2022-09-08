Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SRPT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Sarepta Therapeutics.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 68% bullish and 31%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $434,500, and 17 are calls, for a total amount of $665,496.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $160.0 for Sarepta Therapeutics over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Sarepta Therapeutics's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Sarepta Therapeutics's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Sarepta Therapeutics Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SRPT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $100.00 $372.0K 96 630 SRPT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $110.00 $121.7K 280 0 SRPT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $115.00 $62.5K 31 50 SRPT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $120.00 $54.3K 794 145 SRPT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $120.00 $50.7K 794 257

Where Is Sarepta Therapeutics Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 261,464, the price of SRPT is up 4.08% at $117.51.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

What The Experts Say On Sarepta Therapeutics:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Sarepta Therapeutics, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

