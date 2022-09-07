A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on SunPower.

Looking at options history for SunPower SPWR we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $209,669 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $1,067,713.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $35.0 for SunPower over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for SunPower options trades today is 2962.89 with a total volume of 10,921.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for SunPower's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $35.0 over the last 30 days.

SunPower Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPWR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $30.00 $705.5K 171 5.1K SPWR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $28.00 $77.0K 127 6 SPWR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $74.9K 5.0K 1.0K SPWR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $57.6K 5.0K 223 SPWR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $42.5K 19.0K 461

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPWR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $30.00 $705.5K 171 5.1K SPWR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $28.00 $77.0K 127 6 SPWR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $74.9K 5.0K 1.0K SPWR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $57.6K 5.0K 223 SPWR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $42.5K 19.0K 461

Where Is SunPower Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,803,278, the price of SPWR is up 14.23% at $27.37.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

What The Experts Say On SunPower:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on SunPower, which currently sits at a price target of $31.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for SunPower, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.