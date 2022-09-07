A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Ulta Beauty.

Looking at options history for Ulta Beauty ULTA we detected 30 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $316,190 and 25, calls, for a total amount of $1,807,243.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $250.0 to $500.0 for Ulta Beauty over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Ulta Beauty options trades today is 113.67 with a total volume of 3,086.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Ulta Beauty's big money trades within a strike price range of $250.0 to $500.0 over the last 30 days.

Ulta Beauty Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ULTA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $460.00 $447.7K 84 208 ULTA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $400.00 $180.0K 74 120 ULTA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/09/22 $420.00 $145.6K 86 214 ULTA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $460.00 $116.8K 84 48 ULTA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $390.00 $112.3K 90 59

Where Is Ulta Beauty Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,465,941, the price of ULTA is up 3.78% at $444.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

What The Experts Say On Ulta Beauty:

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Ulta Beauty, which currently sits at a price target of $503.

Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Ulta Beauty, which currently sits at a price target of $510.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Ulta Beauty, which currently sits at a price target of $511.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Ulta Beauty, which currently sits at a price target of $589.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Ulta Beauty, which currently sits at a price target of $563.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

