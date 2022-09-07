This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/09/22 $127.00 $30.6K 5.0K 6.7K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $90.00 $25.3K 24.0K 1.6K ADT PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $8.00 $27.5K 27 1.6K GME PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $22.50 $37.1K 1.8K 1.6K BBBY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $20.00 $78.7K 2.8K 1.4K NIO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $25.00 $40.0K 24.2K 1.2K JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/09/22 $60.00 $39.0K 851 945 VFC PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/30/22 $43.00 $32.6K 2.2K 355 ULTA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/09/22 $420.00 $145.6K 86 214 TJX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/07/22 $64.00 $29.5K 20 201

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 9, 2022. This event was a transfer of 222 contract(s) at a $127.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 5007 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6770 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $282.0 per contract. There were 24036 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1682 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ADT ADT, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 918 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 27 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1664 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME GME, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 265 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.1K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 1817 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1610 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBBY BBBY, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 100 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 820 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.7K, with a price of $96.0 per contract. There were 2853 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1421 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO NIO, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 135 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 412 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $97.0 per contract. There were 24225 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1296 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD JD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 9, 2022. This event was a transfer of 520 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 851 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 945 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VFC VFC, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on September 30, 2022. Parties traded 128 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 2262 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 355 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ULTA ULTA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 9, 2022. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $145.6K, with a price of $2080.0 per contract. There were 86 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 214 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TJX TJX, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on October 7, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $64.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 20 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.