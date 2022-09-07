Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Salesforce CRM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 uncommon options trades for Salesforce.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 21% bullish and 78%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $867,982, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $349,475.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $135.0 to $260.0 for Salesforce over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Salesforce options trades today is 1825.38 with a total volume of 3,491.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Salesforce's big money trades within a strike price range of $135.0 to $260.0 over the last 30 days.

Salesforce Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/09/22 $149.00 $190.5K 116 512 CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $118.3K 4.9K 99 CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $150.00 $95.6K 2.1K 0 CRM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $150.00 $79.1K 2.1K 94 CRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $190.00 $75.8K 4.1K 20

Where Is Salesforce Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,421,311, the price of CRM is up 0.07% at $151.83.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

What The Experts Say On Salesforce:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $245.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $202.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $255.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $225.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $240.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

