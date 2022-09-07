A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Palo Alto Networks.

Looking at options history for Palo Alto Networks PANW we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $275,360 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $372,990.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $620.0 for Palo Alto Networks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Palo Alto Networks options trades today is 404.75 with a total volume of 161.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Palo Alto Networks's big money trades within a strike price range of $300.0 to $620.0 over the last 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/09/22 $400.00 $275.1K 30 2 PANW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $530.00 $78.4K 230 5 PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/09/22 $300.00 $46.6K 20 2 PANW PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $560.00 $44.7K 67 1 PANW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $520.00 $44.5K 872 13

Where Is Palo Alto Networks Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 228,200, the price of PANW is down -0.77% at $526.43.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

What The Experts Say On Palo Alto Networks:

Atlantic Equities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $495

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $695.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $675.

Wolfe Research has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $715.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $750.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

