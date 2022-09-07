A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on BP.

Looking at options history for BP BP we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $290,356 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $495,009.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $27.0 to $35.0 for BP over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for BP's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of BP's whale activity within a strike price range from $27.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

BP Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BP PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $35.00 $153.0K 2.6K 200 BP CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $28.00 $122.7K 106 341 BP CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $27.00 $95.4K 343 131 BP PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $35.00 $82.8K 616 156 BP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $32.00 $73.6K 13.1K 162

Where Is BP Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,136,334, the price of BP is down -2.59% at $30.32.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

