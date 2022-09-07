Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 12 options trades for Devon Energy DVN summing a total amount of $1,678,065.

At the same time, our algo caught 3 for a total amount of 96,375.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $105.0 for Devon Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Devon Energy options trades today is 4959.5 with a total volume of 4,081.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Devon Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $105.0 over the last 30 days.

Devon Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $60.00 $378.5K 5.1K 453 DVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $55.00 $304.5K 6.4K 441 DVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $230.5K 8.9K 200 DVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $230.0K 8.9K 400 DVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $55.00 $218.0K 6.4K 184

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $60.00 $378.5K 5.1K 453 DVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $55.00 $304.5K 6.4K 441 DVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $230.5K 8.9K 200 DVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $230.0K 8.9K 400 DVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $55.00 $218.0K 6.4K 184

Where Is Devon Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,410,568, the price of DVN is down -2.73% at $67.64.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

What The Experts Say On Devon Energy:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Devon Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $91.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Devon Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Devon Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $69.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Devon Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Devon Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.