A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Trade Desk.

Looking at options history for Trade Desk TTD we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $332,995 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $109,145.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $90.0 for Trade Desk over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Trade Desk options trades today is 1763.4 with a total volume of 1,877.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Trade Desk's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

Trade Desk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $60.00 $58.0K 5.9K 413 TTD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $75.00 $49.3K 1.4K 25 TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $40.3K 2.8K 137 TTD PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $65.00 $39.6K 1.7K 60 TTD CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $75.00 $36.0K 218 108

Where Is Trade Desk Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,352,492, the price of TTD is down -1.28% at $60.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

