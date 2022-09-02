A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Visa.

Looking at options history for Visa V we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 14% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 85% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $590,146 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $66,741.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $175.0 to $220.0 for Visa over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Visa's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Visa's whale trades within a strike price range from $175.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

Visa Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $200.00 $232.4K 267 202 V PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $220.00 $56.1K 105 25 V PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $175.00 $39.9K 572 204 V PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/09/22 $197.50 $35.4K 173 0 V CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/09/22 $200.00 $35.2K 550 431

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $200.00 $232.4K 267 202 V PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $220.00 $56.1K 105 25 V PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $175.00 $39.9K 572 204 V PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/09/22 $197.50 $35.4K 173 0 V CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/09/22 $200.00 $35.2K 550 431

Where Is Visa Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,491,829, the price of V is down -1.11% at $197.9.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 53 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Visa, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.