A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Comcast.

Looking at options history for Comcast CMCSA we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $344,228 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $201,475.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $42.5 for Comcast over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Comcast options trades today is 11772.4 with a total volume of 2,368.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Comcast's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $42.5 over the last 30 days.

Comcast Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMCSA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $40.00 $91.0K 11.8K 200 CMCSA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/21/23 $40.00 $65.5K 451 300 CMCSA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $40.00 $50.6K 11.8K 214 CMCSA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $37.50 $49.5K 5.2K 224 CMCSA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $37.50 $45.5K 5.2K 100

Where Is Comcast Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,143,726, the price of CMCSA is down -2.66% at $35.92.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Comcast, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.