A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Enovix.

Looking at options history for Enovix ENVX we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $118,400 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $648,273.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $40.0 for Enovix over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Enovix's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Enovix's whale trades within a strike price range from $12.5 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Enovix Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENVX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $12.50 $163.9K 5.0K 200 ENVX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $22.50 $99.8K 1.0K 1.8K ENVX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $20.00 $99.4K 5.6K 963 ENVX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $22.50 $94.8K 1.0K 1.1K ENVX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $15.00 $75.6K 2.3K 210

Where Is Enovix Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,424,160, the price of ENVX is down -3.66% at $19.19.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 66 days.

What The Experts Say On Enovix:

Craig-Hallum has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Enovix, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Enovix, which currently sits at a price target of $36.

Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Enovix, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

JP Morgan downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $20

Northland Capital Markets has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Enovix, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

