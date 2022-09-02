A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on FedEx.

Looking at options history for FedEx FDX we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 16% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 83% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $568,197 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $387,590.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $300.0 for FedEx over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for FedEx's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of FedEx's whale activity within a strike price range from $210.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

FedEx Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FDX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $300.00 $183.0K 71 21 FDX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $250.00 $162.8K 2.4K 30 FDX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $220.00 $127.2K 355 37 FDX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $230.00 $111.9K 1.1K 37 FDX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $250.00 $66.8K 2.4K 30

Where Is FedEx Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 658,463, the price of FDX is down -0.63% at $210.53.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

What The Experts Say On FedEx:

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on FedEx, which currently sits at a price target of $270.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

