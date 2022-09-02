Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Guardant Health GH.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Guardant Health.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $84,740, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $773,971.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $65.0 for Guardant Health over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Guardant Health options trades today is 1619.33 with a total volume of 9,278.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Guardant Health's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $65.0 over the last 30 days.

Guardant Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $50.00 $153.3K 492 219 GH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $65.00 $150.0K 4.0K 347 GH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $50.00 $146.2K 492 425 GH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $65.00 $106.2K 4.0K 978 GH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $65.00 $59.3K 4.0K 621

Where Is Guardant Health Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 671,471, the price of GH is up 5.37% at $51.7.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

What The Experts Say On Guardant Health:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Guardant Health, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Credit Suisse downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $80

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Guardant Health, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

