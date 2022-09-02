Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Cisco Systems CSCO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CSCO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Cisco Systems.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 72% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $773,134, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $194,856.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $37.5 to $45.5 for Cisco Systems over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cisco Systems's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cisco Systems's whale activity within a strike price range from $37.5 to $45.5 in the last 30 days.

Cisco Systems Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CSCO PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $45.00 $168.0K 7.6K 420 CSCO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $45.00 $101.8K 130 283 CSCO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $42.50 $79.6K 136 305 CSCO PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/21/23 $40.00 $66.8K 38 348 CSCO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $42.50 $66.6K 2.5K 211

Where Is Cisco Systems Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,240,365, the price of CSCO is up 0.76% at $45.63.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

What The Experts Say On Cisco Systems:

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Cisco Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $53.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Cisco Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $44.

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Cisco Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Cisco Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $47.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Cisco Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $48.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Cisco Systems, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.