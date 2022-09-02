A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Baidu.

Looking at options history for Baidu BIDU we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $72,160 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $488,949.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $150.0 for Baidu over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Baidu options trades today is 1283.5 with a total volume of 3,134.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Baidu's big money trades within a strike price range of $105.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

Baidu Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $140.00 $148.0K 472 162 BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/09/22 $142.00 $78.2K 59 252 BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/09/22 $142.00 $62.5K 59 504 BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $140.00 $58.5K 472 228 BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $46.3K 3.0K 20

Where Is Baidu Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 698,607, the price of BIDU is down -2.08% at $141.47.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

What The Experts Say On Baidu:

Macquarie downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $188

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Baidu, which currently sits at a price target of $204.

JP Morgan upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $200

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

