A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Block.

Looking at options history for Block SQ we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $450,295 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $150,376.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $42.5 to $280.0 for Block over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Block options trades today is 1277.69 with a total volume of 683.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Block's big money trades within a strike price range of $42.5 to $280.0 over the last 30 days.

Block Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $200.00 $119.2K 510 14 SQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $280.00 $85.0K 107 0 SQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $42.50 $46.3K 55 15 SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $44.9K 1.3K 60 SQ PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/30/22 $85.00 $42.4K 26 23

Where Is Block Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,767,470, the price of SQ is down -0.67% at $68.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

What The Experts Say On Block:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $134.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $95.

Stephens & Co. has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

