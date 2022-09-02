A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Boeing.

Looking at options history for Boeing BA we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $227,870 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $705,225.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $240.0 for Boeing over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Boeing's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Boeing's whale trades within a strike price range from $105.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

Boeing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $140.00 $430.0K 1.1K 122 BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $135.00 $88.6K 930 30 BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/02/22 $155.00 $59.9K 2.3K 2.4K BA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/17/23 $105.00 $58.8K 1.3K 1.2K BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/09/22 $162.50 $46.1K 368 50

Where Is Boeing Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,020,752, the price of BA is up 1.01% at $155.22.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

